Coronavirus on prowl again, prepare for reinfection

Majority will be those infected earlier; no definite data on virulence, but spread could be high
 

Published: 27th April 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP marshals urge citizens to wear masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour at KR Market in Bengaluru on Tuesday | vinod kumar t

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Public health experts and doctors warn that it is important for people to be prepared for reinfections, despite vaccination and previous Covid history. “We have already started seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, and all the cases are reinfections,” said a doctor from a private hospital.

Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD & Consultant - Pulmonology, Lung Transplant Physician, Manipal Hospitals, said the upcoming probable fourth wave will mainly be reinfections, since the majority of the population has been infected in any one of the three waves. “It is noteworthy that Omicron did not spare anyone,” he added.

Doctors explain that with or without vaccines, reinfections will drive the next wave, making it important to comprehend the difference between a re-infection and an infection. “When a person is infected, it’s hard to tell whether it’s a re-infection or an infection, since it all depends on which Covid variant is prevalent at that time. If it’s one of the same variants we have already seen, and has infected the person earlier, it would qualify as a reinfection,” said Dr Pruthu Narendra Dhekane, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road.

While the Omicron wave had infected many, evading vaccines, Dr Pruthu explains that vaccines provide immunological response for not more than six months. After this, antibodies diminish, probably leaving people more vulnerable to reinfections or new infections. He says vaccines are primarily designed to mitigate symptoms and boost the immunological response against Covid. “They help to regulate the severity of the disease to some extent. If those contracting the virus are vaccinated, they may be asymptomatic or likely to suffer from milder infection. Prior Covid infection improves the individual’s immune system to fight off a repeat infection,” he explained.

Experts from TAC say that masking, physical distance and vaccination are the three steps to keep the Covid infection at bay. The medical community stresses the importance of learning to live with the Covid virus as imposing lockdowns affects both people and he economy. Dr Mysore warns that it is a clarion call for everyone to take the precautionary or booster dose. 

The XE, XD and XF variants are recombinants of Delta with the BA.1 and BA.2 variants, but there is no definite data on the level of virulence. However, the spread and case positivity ratio is expected to be quite high.

