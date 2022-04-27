STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC: Settled, but POCSO case needs consideration

In this case, the parties have entered a settlement. Both the petitioner and the complainant’s daughter are minors and were in a relationship.

Published: 27th April 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Staying the proceedings against a minor boy under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Karnataka High Court said that quashing the case against the minor with parties arriving at a mutual settlement is an issue which requires consideration.  Justice M Nagaprasanna said that the staying of the proceedings will be subject further orders being passed.

In this case, the parties have entered a settlement. Both the petitioner and the complainant’s daughter are minors and were in a relationship. The counsel for the petitioner, minor boy submitted that they have settled the issue and sought termination of the proceedings on account of such settlement. However, the government advocate objected it on the ground that the offence is under the POCSO Act and hence settlement is unacceptable. 

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that there is constant harassment during the investigation and the issue stands covered by a plethora of cases rendered by the courts accepting settlement and terminating proceedings.  After hearing the arguments, the court said that the issue would require consideration and therefore, stayed the investigation till May 23, 2022 subject to further orders. The next hearing is on May 24, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO case Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp