KIA Terminal 2 will open by year-end: BIAL

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Terminal 2 (T2) of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), which had been delayed for long, will be operationalised by the last quarter of this year, according to airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). The pandemic and the subsequent labour shortage have been cited as reasons for the delay.

The Rs 13,000-crore terminal billed as a garden experience is being built in two phases. The first phase will have a total built-up area of 2.54 lakh sq m while the second one will have 4.41 lakh sq m. It will have a lagoon with a big outdoor garden around it. When completed, Phase-I is expected to cater to 25 million passengers annually.

An official spokesperson told The New Indian Express, “We are currently focused on the completion and operationalising of Terminal 2 (T2) by the last quarter of this year.” However, no details were forthcoming from BIAL on the works completed here and the pending portion here, raising a question mark on the new deadline cited.

In the past, numerous deadlines were announced but not adhered to. March 2021 was pushed to March 2022 and then to June 2022. It has been been pushed beyond October 2022 as of now. Asked about it, the spokesperson said, “The pandemic and its three waves had significantly impacted various construction projects due to disruption in global supply chain as well as shortage of manpower. In addition, Covid-19 safety protocols for construction workers had to be factored into plans, and therefore, the delay in the launch of T2. Despite the challenges, BIAL is committed to ensure timely completion of all projects.”

Thanks to numerous technology measures adopted, the passenger handling capacity of Terminal 1 (T1) has zoomed. “It was initially built to handle 20 million passenger per annum (MPPA), and it is now capable of handling 36 MPPA and 90 air transport movements (ATMs) per hour. Credit goes to smart digital like Digi Yatra, Smart Security System and Contactless Self-Baggage Drop,” the spokesperson said. This would take care of growth in traffic for the next 12 months, she added.