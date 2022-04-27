Less liability: BBMP to cancel job codes

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure transparency and usher in a system that will reduce liabilities, the financial wing of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for the first time has decided to cancel all unutilised job codes from 2010 to 2018. This will result in cancellation of more than 51,000 job codes and works worth Rs 7,000 crore.

The wing has also decided that as policy decision job codes older than three years will not be renewed. “The orders will be signed on Monday. A notice will also be served to all agencies and engineers will be given time to present the details of on-going works. They will also have to explain why the works have not been completed,” a senior BBMP official told TNIE.

The change is aimed at weeding out middlemen while BBMP’s liability burden will be trimmed.“When the budget was being prepared and the accounts were tallied, we found that there are many job codes pertaining to projects like road works, drains, parks and maintenance which are listed but not done.

It clearly means that they are unnecessary,” the official added. Experts working with the government termed the idea good, but said that it should not lead to more corruption. “The job codes once cancelled should not be renewed again, after taking a bribe or looking at the name of the person filing it,” said an expert.