Aircraft tyre bursts after landing in KIA

BENGALURU: The tyre of the landing gear of a Dreamliner flight of Thai Airways from Bangkok to Bengaluru burst at the Kempegowda International Airport with 260 passengers while docking into the bay after landing on Tuesday night. The passengers were not endangered in any way, said a reliable airport source. As a consequence, the return leg of the flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok on Wednesday morning could not take place and the flyers will board the flight early on Thursday.

A source said that after landing at 11:30 pm, the flight was taxiing from the runway to the terminal to the international parking bay, one of the 12 wheels of the flight on its right got deflated. The ground staff noticed it and alerted the officials.

An airport source said, “TG 325 (B788) from Bangkok landed at Bengaluru and while docking into stand 05, the landing gear tyre was found to be deflated.” The same flight was to leave to Bangkok within an hour’s time with 140 departing passengers. “All passengers were provided with hotel accommodation and rebooked for departure flight on April 28 at 12:30 am,” he said.