STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Aircraft tyre bursts after landing in KIA

As a consequence, the return leg of the flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok on Wednesday morning could not take place and the flyers will board the flight early on Thursday. 

Published: 28th April 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Thai Airways

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tyre of the landing gear of a Dreamliner flight of Thai Airways from Bangkok to Bengaluru burst at the Kempegowda International Airport with 260 passengers while docking into the bay after landing on Tuesday night. The passengers were not endangered in any way, said a reliable airport source. As a consequence, the return leg of the flight from Bengaluru to Bangkok on Wednesday morning could not take place and the flyers will board the flight early on Thursday. 

A source said that after landing at 11:30 pm, the flight was taxiing from the runway to the terminal to the international parking bay, one of the 12 wheels of the flight on its right got deflated. The ground staff noticed it and alerted the officials. 

An airport source said, “TG 325 (B788) from Bangkok landed at Bengaluru and while docking into stand 05, the landing gear tyre was found to be deflated.” The same flight was to leave to Bangkok within an hour’s time with 140 departing passengers. “All passengers were provided with hotel accommodation and rebooked for departure flight on April 28 at 12:30 am,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thai Airways Kempegowda International Airport
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp