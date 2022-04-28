STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru's RWF set to supply axles for Train 18, India's fastest train

Train 18 is a semi high-speed train with GPS system operated by IR under the `Make in India' initiative. It touched 180 km/hr during tests and maximum of 160 kmph on commercial runs.

Published: 28th April 2022 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2022 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Axles being readied at Rail Wheel Factory in Yelahanka. (Photo | EPS)

Axles being readied at Rail Wheel Factory in Yelahanka. (Photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis has ensured that the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) got an opportunity to ready axles for the first time for the prestigious Vande Bharat Express (Train 18). The Yelahanka-based concern which caters to the requirements of Indian Railways is set to despatch a total of 136 axles for Train 18, India's fastest train.

Train 18 is a semi high-speed train with GPS system operated by Indian Railways under the `Make in India' initiative. It touched a speed of 180 km/hr during tests but the maximum during commercial runs is 160 kmph. It is only manufactured at Integral Coach Factory at Perambur in Chennai and presently runs only on two routes: New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi to Varanasi.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer, RWF, Jitendra Haral, "The Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Private Limited was contracted by the Railway Board to deliver forged axles to the Perambur-based Integral Coach Factory for 44 Vande Bharat rakes. It was supposed to get the axles from M/s Stork in Ukraine but the concern expressed their inability to supply due to the ongoing situation."
Due to the urgency to roll out the Vande Bharat rakes from ICF on time, the Railway Board has requested RWF to do so. "We will supply a total of 136 axles, 68 axles each for Motor cars and Trailer cars," Haral said. Axles are used to join wheels together to form a wheel set.

The total worth of the order is Rs 2.22 crore. "On a war footing, RWF developed the required axles for first two prototype rakes. The axles were forged on April 21. They passed the Quality Control tests for physical, chemical and metallurgical properties. They will be despatched to Medha after onsite inspection," said. The despatch would happen in a week or two, the CPRO said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia-Ukraine Crisis Rail Wheel Factory Vande Bharat Express India's fastest GPS semi high-speed Make in India CPRO
India Matters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
TMC up in arms against  PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)
Modi's federalism not cooperative but coercive: Rahul Gandhi
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Bhima-Koregaon probe panel summons NCP chief Sharad Pawar on May 5 and 6
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Gehlot camp relieved over Prashant Kishor not joining Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp