Bengaluru's RWF set to supply axles for Train 18, India's fastest train

S Lalitha

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis has ensured that the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) got an opportunity to ready axles for the first time for the prestigious Vande Bharat Express (Train 18). The Yelahanka-based concern which caters to the requirements of Indian Railways is set to despatch a total of 136 axles for Train 18, India's fastest train.

Train 18 is a semi high-speed train with GPS system operated by Indian Railways under the `Make in India' initiative. It touched a speed of 180 km/hr during tests but the maximum during commercial runs is 160 kmph. It is only manufactured at Integral Coach Factory at Perambur in Chennai and presently runs only on two routes: New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and New Delhi to Varanasi.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer, RWF, Jitendra Haral, "The Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Private Limited was contracted by the Railway Board to deliver forged axles to the Perambur-based Integral Coach Factory for 44 Vande Bharat rakes. It was supposed to get the axles from M/s Stork in Ukraine but the concern expressed their inability to supply due to the ongoing situation."

Due to the urgency to roll out the Vande Bharat rakes from ICF on time, the Railway Board has requested RWF to do so. "We will supply a total of 136 axles, 68 axles each for Motor cars and Trailer cars," Haral said. Axles are used to join wheels together to form a wheel set.

The total worth of the order is Rs 2.22 crore. "On a war footing, RWF developed the required axles for first two prototype rakes. The axles were forged on April 21. They passed the Quality Control tests for physical, chemical and metallurgical properties. They will be despatched to Medha after onsite inspection," said. The despatch would happen in a week or two, the CPRO said.