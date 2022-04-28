Getting that million-dollar smile

Dr Amruta Dash By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cosmetic dentists can improve the shape, size and arrangement of teeth to subtract years from your face. If you’re not satisfied with your smile, modern cosmetic dentistry can completely transform your look. These treatments could improve the appearance of not just your teeth, but also your mouth, gums, and overall smile. From fixing crowded teeth, a crooked smile, a misaligned jaw, discoloured teeth, a gummy smile or simply changing the colour of your teeth, here are five best dental treatments for a million-dollar smile:

Orthodontics

Teeth-straightening braces may seem like a treatment performed only for teens. But orthodontics has come a long way from painful metal wires to rubber bands to ceramic braces. Orthodontic dentistry or an aligner treatment is no longer just for kids. Clear braces and clear aligners are gaining popularity owing to their discreetness for those who didn’t get treatment done in their school days. The newer generation seeking invisible solutions like Invisalign are perfect compared to traditional braces. People who are constantly travelling due to work can find it easier with Invisalign than traditional braces since it’s comfortable and most of all they don’t need any emergency visits.

Teeth whitening

There is no toothpaste that can change the colour of our teeth.The only treatment that can do the trick is the in-clinic whitening treatments which can assure you a brighter and whiter smile. The safest and the most effective way to whiten your teeth is under dental supervision. The two most popular treatments are Zoom teeth whitening and Laser teeth whitening. Zoom teeth whitening option can transform the colour of your teeth within 45 minutes. The patients leave the clinic with teeth that are 4-6 shades lighter with minimal to no sensitivity. People can get this treatment done one week before an event. Brides and grooms can definitely get it done before their big day.

Composite bonding

Composites are tooth coloured filling materials. This treatment is ideal if your teeth are slightly chipped or fang-like. Bonding is one of the easiest and least expensive cosmetic dental procedures, which includes adding a resin (tooth coloured material) to the edges of the teeth to make them appear straighter.

Veneers

A veneer is a thin wafer-thin layer which is placed on a tooth that’s tailor-made to match a patient’s face and shape of the teeth. They are made from high strength ceramic or porcelain. From making the teeth look bigger or smaller and changing the shape, colour, to fixing broken teeth or discolouration (where bleaching doesn’t work), veneers can give a complete makeover. Veneers look extremely natural and are apt to accentuate the face on average, and Veneers last about 15-20 years.

Tooth contouring

If you’re unhappy with the shape or size of your teeth, you could consider contouring. It helps reshape uneven or chipped teeth. It’s quick, painless and usually requires no recovery period, but as with every dental procedure, it’s not for everyone as it may affect your bite. (The writer is a dental specialist and founder of Ivory Smiles Dental Clinics)