Investors stage protest in front of co-op bank

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of investors in Srishailagiri Souhardha Credit Co-operative Limited staged a protest in Gandhi Bazaar on Wednesday and alleged that they were cheated by the office bearers of the society by not paying any returns to the investments.

Most of the investors are said to be senior citizens who had invested their pensions in the bank. The investors have not received any returns for the last few years. They repeatedly approached the bank officials and they kept pushing the time to return the investments. Meanwhile, the protestors approached the Basavanagudi police to file a case and they did not receive a good response.

Speaking to TNIE, Kumar CA, one of the victims, said that the investors did not get the interest amount or the investments back. In 2020, Kumar had to take a loan from a private lender for a leg amputation as the society didn’t return his deposited money. Kumar is still paying interest to the private lender and is desperately waiting to get his money back.