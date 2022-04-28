Kids aged 5-12 will be jabbed against Covid in schools

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Drugs Controller General of India approving vaccines for children aged 5 to 12 years on Tuesday, the State department of health and family welfare is coming up with micro plans at the district level to vaccinate children in this age group.

It plans to hold special campaigns in schools during vacation to vaccinate children, according to Arundathi Chandrashekar, National Health Mission Director. It has been a challenge to cover children of this age group, with vaccination coverage among children aged 12 to 18 years still low. Guidelines on vaccinating children aged 5 to 12 years are expected within a day or two.

Of the target of 31,75,000 children aged 15 to 18 years, 80 per cent (25,43,310) are vaccinated with the first dose, and 67 per cent (21,25,312) are vaccinated with the second dose. Among the target of 20,25,000 children between 12 and 15 years of age, 78 per cent (15,69,955) are vaccinated with the first dose and only 3.31 per cent (67,020) are vaccinated with the second dose.

Asked about the low coverage among children, especially the 12-15 age group, Arundathi said they started vaccinating kids in schools on April 1, but exams and vacation followed. They are now planning to host special drives at schools during the vacation, she said.

A medical officer said it is difficult to get kids to primary health care centres for vaccination, and also to go to households and vaccinate kids, because they are now getting 20-dose vials, which need to be finished within four hours of opening.

“Though many parents are apprehensive about the vaccine, I am waiting to get my nine-year-old daughter vaccinated as I feel some protection is better than no protection,” said Neetha, a parent. Dr Naveen Benakappa, pediatrician and Medical Superintendent, Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, said,

“Biological E’s Corbevax and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children aged 5 to 12 years, are recommended by a scientific body. Their reactions are very mild. For any vaccination, there have to be adequate trials and more population should be exposed. But we can’t wait now, with the impending fourth wave in June.”