Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis has given an opportunity for the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) to ready axles for the prestigious Vande Bharat Express (Train 18) for the first time. The Yelahanka-based company which caters to requirements of Indian Railways is set to dispatch a total of 136 axles for Train 18, which is the fastest train in the country.

Train 18 is a semi high-speed train fitted with a GPS system and is operated by the Indian Railways under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. It touched a speed of 180 kmph during tests but the maximum speed during commercial runs is 160 kmph.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer, RWF, Jitendra Haral, “The Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Private limited was contracted by the Railway Board to deliver forged axles to the Perambur based Integral Coach Factory for 44 Vande Bharat rakes(train). It was supposed to get the axles from M/s Stork in Ukraine but the ongoing war has affected the supply.”

The Railway Board has requested RWF to do so. “We will supply a total of 136 axles,” Haral said. Axles are used to join wheels together to form a wheel set. The total cost of the order is Rs 2.22 cr.