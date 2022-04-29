BBMP officials asked to finish work

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and administrator Rakesh Singh on Thursday held a review meeting with officers in connection with the works taken up by BBMP, and directed them to finish work while maintaining quality.

They instructed the officials to ensure that the roads in the city, especially those taken up under the Smart City Project, are in a good condition devoid of potholes. Footpaths must be repaired, and cleaned, the broken slab stones should be either replaced or removed, and the debris, illegal OFC cables should be removed, they ordered.

Flex banners and hoardings should be removed and it should be ensured that they are not be put up again. Street lights should function properly. Zonal level officials were asked to inspect the works taken up by BBMP frequently including the solid waste management, and storm water development works.

Officials should be alert during the rainy season, and should respond to the complaints immediately,

they said.