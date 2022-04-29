Hydrate to beat the heat, beware of tummy flu

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the city witnessing higher than normal temperatures, hospitals in Bengaluru are seeing a rise in cases of dehydration, leading to an uptick in heat-related disorders, especially stomach infections and urinary tract infections (UTI) among children.

The state capital is consistently experiencing above normal temperatures in the past few days. With temperatures expected to soar higher, doctors say, “Bengaluru has never been hotter. We commonly see summer infections like the tummy flu, which is basically acute gastroenteritis.

Due to contaminated food or water, children often have tummy-related infections, along with stomach pain, fever for one or two days, vomiting, followed by loose stools,” explains Dr Supraja Chandrashekar, Paediatric Intensivist, Manipal Hospital, Yeshwantpur.

Meanwhile, gynaecologists say they usually see more UTI cases in summer, the reason being severe water loss and low urge to urinate. The bladder is flushed less, which can lead to the formation of bacteria, and the longer the bacteria sustains, higher the chances of infection.

The key to all these issues is hydration, say doctors. “Medicines are usually not required. We often start children on probiotics. Most often, we don’t want to use antibiotics. It’s important to hydrate children with fluids that have a balanced composition of salt, sugar and water,” explained Dr Supraja.

As summer peaks, children start getting affected, warns Dr Rajath Athreya, Senior Consultant and HOD, Paediatrics and Neonatology, Sakra World Hospital. He says parents and caregivers need to be cautious about heat exhaustion, dehydration and sunburn.

“It is advisable that outdoor activities are limited to before 11am and after 3pm or 4pm. When playing outdoors, it is important to dress them in loose fitting white cotton clothes, and wide-brimmed hats also help,” he said.

Children should have ready access to drinking water, say doctors. Young infants may not tolerate the hot sun outdoors for long, and it is important to use sunscreen with SPF of 30 or more. “Young infants who are still breastfeeding should not be wrapped in several layers of clothing,” said Dr Rajath.

PM’s advice

With the temperature and heat wave increasing across the country, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday took to Twitter and tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on precautions to be taken. “With hitherto unseen levels of mercury, we are prone to heat strokes, exhaustion and dehydration. Stay in the shade, when possible; stay hydrated and help others whenever necessary. Take special care of children, the elderly and persons with disabilities,” he tweeted.

CHILD UNWELL?