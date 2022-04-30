Bengaluru Metro’s Phase-3 to extend by two km   

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metro’s Phase-3 is set to be extended by nearly 2 km, thanks to a new extension up to Kempapura. The draft of the DPR for the phase has been submitted to the BMRCL by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Ltd, an enterprise of the Railway Ministry.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 13,500 crore. It will run up to 44.65 km and comprise two elevated corridors with 31 Metro stations. There will be intersections with other Metro lines at five stations.

Corridor One will run for 32.15 km along the west of Outer Ring Road from J P Nagar IVth phase to Kempapura with 22 stations. “As per the previous plan, it was supposed to be terminated at Hebbal Railway Station. But we have now decided to extend it for an additional 2 km up to Kempapura so that it can be connected with the Airport Line (Phase 2A, 2B),” he said.

Corridor Two from Hosahalli to Kadabgere on Magadi Road will run for 12.5 km with 9 stations, he said. An additional line from Sarjapura to Hebbal has also been added to Phase-3, announced in the budget.

Another source said, “The draft has been submitted by RITES to BMRCL. We will send our inputs shortly and they may submit the final DPR in 15 to 20 days. There may not be major changes since the report has been readied by them.” A source said after the final DPR is submitted to BMRCL, it would be sent to the State government. “The State will then send it to the Centre for clearance,” he said.

Pre-bid meet for Sarjapura-Hebbal Line

At least 14 bidders have evinced interest in taking part in the tender to prepare a Detailed Project Report for the new 37 km Metro line proposed under Phase-3 from Sarjapura to Hebbal via Agara, Koramangala and Dairy Circle. The pre-bid meeting in connection with the tender was held by BMRCL on April 25.