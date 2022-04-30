STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meticulous planning in acid attack of 24-year-old woman in Bengaluru, say cops

The police officers have kept a watch on his bank transactions to see if he attempts to withdraw money from any ATM kiosk.

Published: 30th April 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

AIMSS activists stage a protest demanding the arrest of the accused in the acid attack case, in Bengaluru on Friday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Kamakshipalya police, investigating the case of acid attack on the 24-year-old woman, have found that the 27-year-old accused Nagesh had meticulously planned the attack on the victim. The accused is yet to be arrested. Two days before the attack, he had shut his garments business and had even vacated the factory which was at Andhrahalli off the Magadi main road.

He had also informed his family members of surrendering to the court after throwing acid on the girl. After throwing acid, he called his family members asking them to take shelter elsewhere as the police would come after them to extract information about him.

Nagesh, an MBA graduate, had started his own garment business. He was earlier staying near the victim’s house and was forced to vacate the house by her family members as he kept stalking her.Three teams have been formed to trace the culprit.

The police are going through the call details of the accused and are also obtaining information about his possible whereabouts from his relatives and friends. The accused after throwing acid on the victim is said to have gone to city civil court to seek legal aid. Unable to get any advocate, he then escaped from there by switching off his mobile phone.

The police officers have kept a watch on his bank transactions to see if he attempts to withdraw money from any ATM kiosk. One team is headed by Kamakshipalya police inspector, while the other is headed by Byadarahalli police inspector and the third team comprises policemen of the Vijaynagar sub-division’s ACP squad. After throwing acid, he boarded an auto till the court premises. Meanwhile, the victim is said to be out of danger.

