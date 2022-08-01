Forgetful flyers left behind 32,000 items at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forgetful air passengers have ensured that the ‘Lost and Found’ section at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) remains buzzing with activity. A whopping 32,169 articles have been deposited here in the first half of this year.

A spokesperson of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) told The New Indian Express that the rush to catch flights makes passengers often leave behind items in the security hold area (the space where passengers wait after security checks and before boarding their flight). “Electronic items like data cables, ear pods, ear phones, pen drives, mobile phones and watches are frequently received at the ‘Lost and Found’ section,” the spokesperson said.

The handing over of items which have enormous sentimental value to a person evokes strong emotions. “In a recent incident, a passenger was in tears when a bangle belonging to her mother was safely returned to her,” she added.

If you spot an item inside the airport unattended, just alert any Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel or an airport staffer. “The ‘Lost and Found’ section has a dedicated team that safely stores the articles reported to it. They also alert the item owner if contact details are available, “ the spokesperson said. One needs to access this to section, which is updated regularly: https://www.bengaluruairport.com/travellers/passenger-services/lost-found

A quick analysis of the last three years indicate that only one-fifth of the flyers end up collecting their articles (see box). The uncollected items are disposed by different modes by BIAL.

How to collect your item

If the passenger who lost the item is collecting it, a photo ID along with the boarding pass or e-ticket would do. However, in case someone else is authorised to collect the item on behalf of the flyer, then these documents of the flyer must be accompanied by an authorised letter/email along with a photo ID of the person collecting it.

Items are retained for a period of one month from the handover date. Indian passports are posted to the Regional Passport Office while foreign passports are sent to the respective embassies after a 30 day-retention period. Bank cards, cheque books and pass books are disposed after 48 hours.

