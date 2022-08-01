Investors should invest in the Ayush health sector:  Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday that a high level meeting of officials will be convened soon for the development of indigenous meditation and medical traditions.

He was speaking at the Jignasa National Arogya Fair 2022, which was held over the weekend. He said that the development of the Ayush system of medicine would be discussed during the meeting and said that it must be made a priority to invest in the field.

“Investors should invest in the Ayush health sector. There is a huge market for this and if it is used effectively, society will be empowered. Due to modern lifestyle, many types of complex health problems are plaguing our society today."

"So we need to create an environment where the best quality treatments are available at affordable prices and at doorsteps,” he said. He said that research in the health sector must be made a priority and treatments must reach the public and be made affordable.

