Retotalling gives some students high scores 

Of 775 students who had their papers retotalled, 32 students were awarded an additional 25 marks or more, with many being awarded over 40 marks post retotalling.

Published: 01st August 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With second-year PU revaluation and recounting results declared on Sunday, some students have gained as many as 59 marks in their exams after retotalling. The Department of Pre-University Education  announced results of the revaluation on July 31. 

According to information provided by the department on Batch 1 results, as many as 775 students had their papers retotalled. While most students’ papers came back with more or less than 10 marks, some students were awarded over twice their marks, post retotalling. 

The highest number of marks given post retotalling was to one student, Anu, in political science she was given 40 marks initially, and an additional 59 marks post retotalling, giving her nearly a centum in the subject. Similarly, Umaima Mehnaz Madical, who was awarded 48 in her Economics paper, was given another 51 marks post retotalling, adding up to 99 marks.

Of 775 students who had their papers retotalled, 32 students were awarded an additional 25 marks or more, with many being awarded over 40 marks post retotalling. Many who had failed previously, passed by a big margin.

Papers of 10,862 students who had applied for revaluation came back with no change. Another 2,047 had had their papers revaluated. While changes in revaluation weren’t as drastically different as compared to those done in retotalling, the highest difference for revaluation was an additional 33 marks awarded to a student, improving the subject marks from 40 to 73. 

