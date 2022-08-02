CM Bommai calls meeting to discuss monkeypox today

Home Cities Bengaluru

Bommai also said that he has also called a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the damage caused by heavy rain across the state.

A registered nurse prepares a dose of a Monkeypox vaccine at the Salt Lake County Health Department. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called an emergency meeting on Tuesday to review the monkeypox situation and to take precautionary measures. The move comes in the wake of a death reported due to monkeypox in Kerala. Health Minister K Sudhakar and health department officials are likely to attend the meeting.

“We have taken the monkeypox infections seriously. We will decide on screening passengers coming from outside. The discussion will also be held on setting up labs and on arranging medicines.

It may be mentioned here that an African national from Ethiopia who had come to Bengaluru on July 4 was suspected to have monkeypox symptoms. However, he tested negative.

The report said it was a case of chickenpox. This was the second suspected case of monkeypox in the state. Earlier, a person from Bengaluru with a travel history from UK also tested negative for monkeypox.

Ministers and officials concerned will take part in the meeting. Meanwhile, CM Bommai who had called off Janotsava, a mega event at Doddaballapura to mark the completion of his one year in office, is now planning to celebrate the event at the district and region level.

