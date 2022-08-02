Home Cities Bengaluru

Election Commission to revise voters’ list every quarter

The EC has also come up with a campaign for voluntarily linking Aadhaar to voter IDs from Monday, but it is not mandatory.

Published: 02nd August 2022 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission has announced that voters can now link their Aadhaar numbers with voter IDs. Those aged 17 can apply for voter ID cards in advance instead of waiting to turn 18, EC added. The commission has also come up with an initiative of revising the voters’ list every quarter.

Speaking at the launch of various initiatives by the EC, Manoj Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, said, “New forms will be given to the citizens to enrol their name in the voters list, change of address, removal of name from the list and linking it with Aadhaar”.

A pot designed to spread awareness about voting during an event organised by ECI and the office of Chief Electoral Officer, at Vikas Soudha, in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

EC will now accept advance applications from those aged 17, and review them periodically. Earlier, they had to wait for January 1 to enrol, while under the new system, applications will be reviewed every quarter in January, April, July and October. A helpline App has also been introduced by the EC which allows voters to search their electoral roll using personal details, and EPIC numbers.

The EC has also come up with a campaign for voluntarily linking Aadhaar to voter IDs from Monday, but it is not mandatory. The government earlier in June amended the Registration of Electors Rules to allow linking Aadhaar details with a voters list to weed out duplicate entries and make election law gender-neutral for service voters. Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department Rakesh Singh, and BBMP Administrator, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, were present during the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Election Commission Aadhaar numbers voter IDs
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp