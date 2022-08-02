Home Cities Bengaluru

Netas violate flex order, but BBMP yet to file single case

The orders of the Karnataka High Court and BBMP on flexes have been violated for the third time in a month. 

Published: 02nd August 2022 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The orders of the Karnataka High Court and BBMP on flexes have been violated for the third time in a month. BBMP is yet to file a single case. After Minority Commission Chairman Abdul Azeem’s son Zeeshan and supporters of BJP leader CT Ravi, Congress leaders close to BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan violated orders prohibiting the display of flexes and banners in the city.

With August 1 being Zameer Ahmed’s birthday, his supporters put up flexes in and around Cockburn Road, near Cantonment Railway Station. Recently, BJP leaders from Chamarajanagar and Mandya had put up flexes near Vidhana Soudha and on Raj Bhavan Road.

“While BBMP makes tall claims about imposing penalties and booking cases against people who put up flexes, so far not a single case has been filed,” said citizens. When TNIE asked Special Commissioner, Revenue, RL Deepak, whether BBMP had booked any person for defacing the city, he said he has to check with the officials concerned. BBMP had said that `1,000 would be levied as fine, and cases booked against the person.

