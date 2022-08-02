New Kiger compact SUV from Renault India roars like a tiger

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple of days ago, I participated in the national media drive of the new Kiger compact SUV from Renault India. This time, Renault chose the scenic Kumarakom as the location. The backwater destination witnessed a celebratory drive of the updated SUV, as it achieved the production milestone of 50,000. Within 17 months after their global launch in Feb. 2021, it reached the half-a-lakh mark, that too in the pandemic. To continue with the success story, they have updated the Kiger with some cosmetic and functional additions.

The all-new Kiger has the winning formulae — the SUV stance, fuel efficiency, power, capable powertrains and of course the value-for-money proposition. The changes made are to attract youngsters.

Have a look at the additions — Cruise Control, wireless smartphone charger and red-fade dashboard accent are just some interior upgrades. Front skid plate, tailgate chrome, turbo door decals, red wheel caps on 40.64-cm and diamond cut alloy wheels etc are some exterior additions.

Renault Kiger 22 is available in two engine options — 1 l energy engine in MT and EASY-R AMT transmissions and 1 l turbo engine in MT and X-TRONIC CVT transmissions.The Renault Kiger range is available in a new colour — stealth black. Kiger now offers seven colours. In total, Kiger is available in 20 variants in the price range of ` 5.99 lakh to `10.62 lakh. Let’s look deeper into one of the most affordable offerings in the compact SUV segment.

Turbo performer

Kiger comes in two engine options. A 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (72 HP) and 1-litre turbo-charged petrol engine (100 HP). The former is meted to either 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT (Easy-R, as they put it) transmission. The latter has 5-speed manual/X-TRONIC CVT transmissions.The turbo manual variants claim a fuel efficiency of 20.5 km/l. The figures vary from 18.24 kmpl to 20.5 kmpl among variants.What is noteworthy here are the drive modes. There are Eco, Normal and Sport modes. As the performance levels increase in Sport mode, one cannot expect the highest attainable fuel efficiency.

Smooth stroll

The turbo engine with a CVT gearbox is a breeze. Sudden but smooth acceleration, wonderful CVT shifting and usable drive modes make all the difference. In Eco mode, the car just strolls. In Sport mode, it is like driving another car with a bigger engine! That much is the difference in performance. Normal mode sits in between these two and it is enough for the day-to-day commute. At higher revs, engine noise may enter the cabin. But this sporty note is not that annoying. I found that the suspension is also commendable.

Dimensions

Length: 3,991 mm

Width: 1,750 mm

Height: 1,600 mm

Wheelbase: 2,500 mm

Boot volume: 405 l

Ground clearance: 205 mm

Fuel tank volume: 40 l

Drive without worry

In a time when NCAP ratings are big discussions, Renault Kiger can boast of a 4-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant safety. The car comes equipped with four airbags — front and side along with seatbelts with a pretensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). It also hosts a range of features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, which ensure safety while driving on the road.

The cabin

The cabin looks, simply put, cool. I drove the top turbo variant. The high-seating position is a highlight and the touch screen does not obstruct the road view. A lot of storage space is available. The wireless charging facility is a welcome addition. But 360-degree camera is missing. Tall drivers or passengers may feel the lack of ample thigh support.

BENGALURU: A couple of days ago, I participated in the national media drive of the new Kiger compact SUV from Renault India. This time, Renault chose the scenic Kumarakom as the location. The backwater destination witnessed a celebratory drive of the updated SUV, as it achieved the production milestone of 50,000. Within 17 months after their global launch in Feb. 2021, it reached the half-a-lakh mark, that too in the pandemic. To continue with the success story, they have updated the Kiger with some cosmetic and functional additions. The all-new Kiger has the winning formulae — the SUV stance, fuel efficiency, power, capable powertrains and of course the value-for-money proposition. The changes made are to attract youngsters. Have a look at the additions — Cruise Control, wireless smartphone charger and red-fade dashboard accent are just some interior upgrades. Front skid plate, tailgate chrome, turbo door decals, red wheel caps on 40.64-cm and diamond cut alloy wheels etc are some exterior additions. Renault Kiger 22 is available in two engine options — 1 l energy engine in MT and EASY-R AMT transmissions and 1 l turbo engine in MT and X-TRONIC CVT transmissions.The Renault Kiger range is available in a new colour — stealth black. Kiger now offers seven colours. In total, Kiger is available in 20 variants in the price range of ` 5.99 lakh to `10.62 lakh. Let’s look deeper into one of the most affordable offerings in the compact SUV segment. Turbo performer Kiger comes in two engine options. A 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (72 HP) and 1-litre turbo-charged petrol engine (100 HP). The former is meted to either 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT (Easy-R, as they put it) transmission. The latter has 5-speed manual/X-TRONIC CVT transmissions.The turbo manual variants claim a fuel efficiency of 20.5 km/l. The figures vary from 18.24 kmpl to 20.5 kmpl among variants.What is noteworthy here are the drive modes. There are Eco, Normal and Sport modes. As the performance levels increase in Sport mode, one cannot expect the highest attainable fuel efficiency. Smooth stroll The turbo engine with a CVT gearbox is a breeze. Sudden but smooth acceleration, wonderful CVT shifting and usable drive modes make all the difference. In Eco mode, the car just strolls. In Sport mode, it is like driving another car with a bigger engine! That much is the difference in performance. Normal mode sits in between these two and it is enough for the day-to-day commute. At higher revs, engine noise may enter the cabin. But this sporty note is not that annoying. I found that the suspension is also commendable. Dimensions Length: 3,991 mm Width: 1,750 mm Height: 1,600 mm Wheelbase: 2,500 mm Boot volume: 405 l Ground clearance: 205 mm Fuel tank volume: 40 l Drive without worry In a time when NCAP ratings are big discussions, Renault Kiger can boast of a 4-star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant safety. The car comes equipped with four airbags — front and side along with seatbelts with a pretensioner and load-limiter (for driver occupant). It also hosts a range of features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, which ensure safety while driving on the road. The cabin The cabin looks, simply put, cool. I drove the top turbo variant. The high-seating position is a highlight and the touch screen does not obstruct the road view. A lot of storage space is available. The wireless charging facility is a welcome addition. But 360-degree camera is missing. Tall drivers or passengers may feel the lack of ample thigh support.