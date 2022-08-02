Home Cities Bengaluru

Owners refuse to allow BMRCL study their buildings

The pre-building study comprises taking photos and documentary evidence on the condition of the house with copies given to house owners.

Representational image of BMRCL. (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is battling reluctance from families to permit their officials inside houses for a survey before tunnelling. This is done to help BMRCL set right any damages caused after tunnelling, said top Metro officials. A senior official said, “We undertake a pre-building study and a post-building study underneath which any TBM would carry out drilling. People are reluctant to permit surveyors inside their homes citing privacy which will put them at a disadvantage when they later report about damages.”

TBM ‘Urja’ began its work from Pottery Town towards
Tannery Town on July 26

The pre-building study comprises taking photos, and documentary evidence on the condition of the house with copies given to house owners. “In the absence of any study before tunnelling, we cannot be held responsible for the damages,” the official added. BMRCL will go ahead even if house owners do not permit it as the work is completely underground, he added.

Another official said that residents in some houses along the alignment route have also approached BMRCL before tunnelling began under their property, and spoke of the impact. “The tunnelling would have been done some distance away. It was done with the objective of claiming compensation. We explained that such an impact was not possible.”

Urja begins third drive
Tunnel Boring Machine ‘Urja’ began its work from Pottery Town towards Tannery Town on July 26 to build a 13.8-km underground corridor for the Nagawara-Kalena Agrahara Line of Phase-II. It took 21 days using power jacks to bring it from the South end of Pottery Town to its North end. The front shield (cutter head) was disconnected, and taken first. The gantries followed it, and were attached later. It would be drilled and then taken out of a vertical shaft near Shaadi Mahal.

