Drive for delivery agents by Whitefield traffic police to stop encroaching footpaths, roads

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Whitefield traffic police, carrying out an enforcement drive on Monday, ordered all delivery agents of online food app Swiggy to stop encroaching footpaths and roads, causing inconvenience to the residents of Prashant Layout.

Sandeep Anirudhan, the founder of Namma Whitefield Federation of Residents and RWAs in the area, said that residents complained about the numerous times they had faced inconvenience. The delivery partners’ vehicles block the pedestrian passage and are parked all over the roads, causing traffic jams. He added that 40-50 delivery boys are always hanging around in the area.

Whether sun or rain, delivery boys don’t have a designated facility for waiting or proper toilets, so they are always on the streets, Anirudhan said, adding that the company does not invest in it, delivery boys are treated poorly and don’t have many amenities for them. V Harish, sub-inspector, Whitefield Traffic Police, said the ITPL Road footpath is used by senior citizens.

The problem is prevalent in all cities, as they take up parking spaces of 15-20 vehicles, and eventually, many people start gathering in the area. There is no proper parking space for all food delivery boys across the city. He added that they received many complaints regarding this, and had warned the delivery boys earlier as well. The Swiggy manager and food delivery boys were told to stop creating nuisance on the roads, or action would be taken and their licenses cancelled. The manager said that proper parking and other amenities will be organised.

