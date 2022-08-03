Karnataka  High Court issues notice to state on allotting land cheaply to pvt varsity

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government on a PIL questioning allotment of 116.16 acres of land, acquired by the KIADB from farmers in Devanahalli to a private university called Chanakya University. It was done by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa without following minimal procedures, for a meagre price of Rs 50.17 crore.

The petition filed by advocate Sudha Katwa challenged the order dated April 28, 2021, passed by the government to approve the grant of KIADB land to the Centre for Educational and Social Studies (CESS) for the establishment of Chanakya University, two days after the cabinet gave its nod on April 26, 2021.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, KIADB and CESS.

