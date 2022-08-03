Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka  High Court issues notice to state on allotting land cheaply to pvt varsity

The petition filed by advocate Sudha Katwa challenged the order dated April 28, 2021, passed by the government to approve the grant of KIADB land to the Centre for Educational and Social Studies.

Published: 03rd August 2022 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the state government on a PIL questioning allotment of 116.16 acres of land, acquired by the KIADB from farmers in Devanahalli to a private university called Chanakya University. It was done by former chief minister BS Yediyurappa without following minimal procedures, for a meagre price of Rs 50.17 crore.

The petition filed by advocate Sudha Katwa challenged the order dated April 28, 2021, passed by the government to approve the grant of KIADB land to the Centre for Educational and Social Studies (CESS) for the establishment of Chanakya University, two days after the cabinet gave its nod on April 26, 2021.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued notice to the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Commerce and Industries, KIADB and CESS.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court PIL KIADB Land Acquired Devanahalli Chanakya University
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp