Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP elections: Government issues ward reservation list, 7 days to file objections

The notification also says objections can be filed from the date of notification for up to 7 days and the objections have to be given in writing to Urban Development Department at Vikasa Soudha.

Published: 04th August 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the draft notification on ward delimitation, the government announced the notification for the reservation of all 243 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards. According to the list, out of 234 wards, General Category and General Category women can contest in 129 wards.

The notification also says objections can be filed from the date of notification for up to 7 days and the objections have to be given in writing to Urban Development Department at Vikasa Soudha.

As per the notification, many women have been given preference under General, Backward Class A, B, SC and ST reservations. The women can contest in 110 wards plus under the notification.

Interestingly, many BBMP Corporators aspirants and former Corporators and ex-ruling and Opposition leaders like Manjunath Reddy from Madivala ward 190, ex-ruling party leader Rizwan Nawab from Gurappa a Palaya ward (194) cannot contest from the same ward as the ward is reserved for General Category (Women). R Sampat Raj, former Mayor from DJ Halli cannot contest from here as the ward is reserved for BCA Women.

The same applied to ex-Mayor Gautham Jain as Jogupalya ward is for General Category women now.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP BBMP Polls Election Reservation
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp