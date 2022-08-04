BBMP elections: Government issues ward reservation list, 7 days to file objections

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the draft notification on ward delimitation, the government announced the notification for the reservation of all 243 Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) wards. According to the list, out of 234 wards, General Category and General Category women can contest in 129 wards.

The notification also says objections can be filed from the date of notification for up to 7 days and the objections have to be given in writing to Urban Development Department at Vikasa Soudha.

As per the notification, many women have been given preference under General, Backward Class A, B, SC and ST reservations. The women can contest in 110 wards plus under the notification.

Interestingly, many BBMP Corporators aspirants and former Corporators and ex-ruling and Opposition leaders like Manjunath Reddy from Madivala ward 190, ex-ruling party leader Rizwan Nawab from Gurappa a Palaya ward (194) cannot contest from the same ward as the ward is reserved for General Category (Women). R Sampat Raj, former Mayor from DJ Halli cannot contest from here as the ward is reserved for BCA Women.

The same applied to ex-Mayor Gautham Jain as Jogupalya ward is for General Category women now.

