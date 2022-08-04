BBMP to pump out water from inundated homes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following heavy rain over the past three days, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that BBMP will get water pumped out from affected homes in the city. He told reporters that East Zone was the worst-hit area.

“We have sent workers to pump out water -- 270 homes in Sai Layout, 50 in HBR Layout, 16 in Pai Layout and 12 in Nagappa Reddy Layout are flooded. BBMP will pay compensation and is working on a permanent solution. It will take time, but there will be some relief by next monsoon,” Girinath said.

BBMP workers pump out water from a street in Mariyamma Palya in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

With Sai Layout flooding for the third time in a year, Girinath said, “BBMP has called tenders for vent widening work at Geddalahalli railway gate. Once work is completed, the situation will improve by next monsoon.” Apart from the existing vent, BBMP will seek permission for one more small vent on the same stretch. He mentioned that the Palike identified encroachments in Pai Layout and has already cleared a few.

On illegal flexes and banners, he said the Palike cleared 2,519 illegal flexes and banners from eight zones and registered 28 FIR Rs. BBMP marshals, assistant engineers and revenue inspectors have been given powers to file cases in this regard.

BBMP has no powers to give permission On Hindu outfits applying for permission to hold Independence Day events and hoist the Tricolour at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan, Girinath said there is a court injunction against the municipality, and it has no powers to give permission. He said that August 3 was the last date for the Wakf Board to reply to the ownership notice issued by the Joint Commissioner (West).”There is 42 days’ time for disposal of the case, and the Wakf Board has applied for khatha.

An autorickshaw parked at Chamarajapete was damaged after a huge tree fell on it after heavy rain on Wednesday. No one was injured. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

The Joint Commissioner is a quasi-judicial body and will only decide the next course of action,” he said. Push for Tiranga sales On the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, BBMP has received 6 lakh tricolour flags and will push for sales at BDA shopping complexes, malls, Secretariat and other places where the public gathers in large numbers. On flying the Tricolour atop madrasas, he said the decision is left to the minority department.

DUCKS FOUND STRANDED AT

Bengaluru: Morning walkers at Sankey Tank were surprised to find ducks stranded near the waste weir of the tank bund. They contacted Fire and Emergency officials, who entered the overflowing tank and pulled the ducks to safety. The birds were in danger of being washed down the drain channels. Sankey Tank Morning Walkers’ Association secretary Uday Shankar told TNIE that BBMP has still not paid heed to their suggestions, and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan’s directions to put up a green mesh towards the inlet and outlet points, for the safety of aqualife. Locals said there were over 100 ducks earlier, but the number has now reduced to 46.

