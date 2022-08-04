Home Cities Bengaluru

BMRCL puts in place emergency care for cardiac arrest at its busiest station

BMRCL plans to install Automated External Defibrillator in three more Metro stations shortly.

Published: 04th August 2022 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

The Automated External Defibrillator provided at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro station.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a laudable gesture to provide emergency care to its commuters, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has provided an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) at its bustling Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro station. The device helps in reviving someone from a cardiac arrest.

BMRCL plans to install them in three more Metro stations shortly.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, A S Shankar, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, said, “There are nearly 1 lakh footfalls on a daily basis at the Kempegowda station. So, we decided to install it first here. The AED is placed in the Station Controller room and staff have been trained to use them in case any commuter has an emergency,” he said. Each piece costs Rs 1.5 lakh and BMRCL was purchasing them, he added.

ALSO READChinese firm retains contract for 216 Namma Metro coaches

Metro was looking at providing such AEDs at MG Road, Yesvantpur and Jayangar Metro stations. “The stations we plan to introduce them is a bit flexible,” Shankar said.  

Founder of Citizens for Citizens Rajkumar Dugar said the initiative was mooted by the organisation. ”We really believe many lives can be saved if emergency support is provided instantly. We also gave training to the staff to operate the device.”   

