Karnataka CET papers verification put off to Aug 8

The date for document verification had been deferred amidst mass protests from across the state against the authority’s move to not consider 2021 PU examination marks in totalling KCET scores.

Published: 04th August 2022 03:31 AM

File photo of students appearing for Kannada paper as part of the Common Entrance Test (CET) in Bangalore. (File Photo, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After postponing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) document verification for counselling, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has said that verification will take place on August 8. The date for document verification had been deferred amidst mass protests from across the state against the authority’s move to not consider 2021 PU examination marks in totalling KCET scores.

This has led to many students alleging that their ranks dropped significantly as a result. With document verification to originally begin on August 5, parents and students have protested outside KEA offices, as well as the residence of Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. However, both KEA and the minister have maintained that the decision will remain in place.

