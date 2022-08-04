Karnataka  HC sets aside summons to former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that constitutional functionaries cannot be summoned as witnesses just for askance, the Karnataka High Court set aside the subpoena issued to former Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora by a single judge, in relation to a petition filed by a defeated candidate challenging the election of MLA Mahesh from Athani constituency.

Allowing the appeal filed by the Election Commission of India, a division bench of Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice P Krishna Bhat set aside the order passed by a single judge on June 17, 2022, to issue a subpoena to Sunil Arora.

