LalBagh Flower show to cost Rs 2.5 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After four flower show being cancelled in a row, the 212th annual LalBagh flower show will be held between August 5 and 15. The show, which is themed on Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar is being held at the cost of Rs 2.5 crore. Workers give finishing touches to the statue of Puneeth Rajkumar on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)Horticulture Minister Muniratna Naidu told reporters on Wednesday, “The show will be held from August 5 to August 15 and the ticket rates are priced between Rs 70 on weekdays and Rs 75 on weekends. The show will be free for schoolchildren provided they come in uniform. There will be arrangements made for parking at the current rates” Exhibitors will be part of a competition and winners will be awarded a trophy. “We have got flowers from Ooty, New Zealand, America, Holland, Argentina, Kenya and many other countries. The glass house in the botanical garden will have over 65 types of flower plants that will bloom throughout the year,” the minister said. Roses and chrysanthemum flowers will be used to create replicas of Dr Rajkumar’s Gajanuru house and Puneeth Rajkumar’s Shakti Dhama, a rehabilitation center, the minister added. Joint Director of Lalbagh M Jagadeesha stressed on the security arrangements made, which include 125 CCTV cameras, 350 quick response personnel in addition to 50 home guards. A torch light will be lit at the samadhi of Dr Raj and Puneeth Rajkumar and will be placed in Lalbagh till the event is over.