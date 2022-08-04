Home Cities Bengaluru

LalBagh Flower show to cost Rs 2.5 crore

After four flower shows being cancelled in a row, the 212th annual LalBagh flower show will be held between August 5and 15.

Published: 04th August 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Lalbagh Botanical Garden . (File Photo)

Lalbagh Botanical Garden . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After four flower show being cancelled in a row, the 212th annual LalBagh flower show will be held between August 5 and 15. The show, which is themed on Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar is being held at the cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

Workers give finishing touches to the
statue of Puneeth Rajkumar on
Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

Horticulture Minister Muniratna Naidu told reporters on Wednesday, “The show will be held from August 5 to August 15 and the ticket rates are priced between Rs 70 on weekdays and Rs 75 on weekends.

The show will be free for schoolchildren provided they come in uniform. There will be arrangements made for parking at the current rates” Exhibitors will be part of a competition and winners will be awarded a trophy. “We have got flowers from Ooty, New Zealand, America, Holland, Argentina, Kenya and many other countries. The glass house in the botanical garden will have over 65 types of flower plants that will bloom throughout the year,” the minister said.

Roses and chrysanthemum flowers will be used to create replicas of Dr Rajkumar’s Gajanuru house and Puneeth Rajkumar’s Shakti Dhama, a rehabilitation center, the minister added. Joint Director of Lalbagh M Jagadeesha stressed on the security arrangements made, which include 125 CCTV cameras, 350 quick response personnel in addition to 50 home guards.

A torch light will be lit at the samadhi of Dr Raj and Puneeth Rajkumar and will be placed in Lalbagh till the event is over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Flower show LalBagh Puneeth Rajkumar
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp