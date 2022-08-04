Home Cities Bengaluru

Third suspect also tests negative for monkeypox in Karnataka

Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute in Bengaluru received his sample for monkeypox testing on Monday evening.

Published: 04th August 2022 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

A registered nurse prepares a dose of a Monkeypox vaccine at the Salt Lake County Health Department. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The test report of the third suspected case of monkeypox in the state has also been negative. Nine-year-old Tibetan boy who had come from Belgium to Mundagod Tibetan camp in Uttara Kannada district was suspected to have monkeypox symptoms including skin rashes, and was admitted a hospital in Hubballi.

The child had come to India along with his parents and a Tibetan priest on July 1. He arrived in Delhi and visited a Tibetan camp in Himachal Pradesh and later went to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

He started developing monkeypox symptoms when he reached Mundagod Tibetan camp and was shifted to a hospital in Hubballi for treatment.

Health department sources said that it could be a case of viral infection. Earlier, a sample of the second suspected case of a middle-aged African national, received from a private hospital, was negative. It was later identified to be chickenpox. Also a sample of the first suspected case from another private hospital was also found to be negative.

Health department sources said that they have not received any further samples of suspected cases of monkeypox in the state.  

