Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP polls: Aspirants take quota issue to court

BJP alleged to have carefully skewed matrix

Published: 05th August 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By Mohammed Yacoob and Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka government’s ward reservation list has run into rough weather, as many BBMP aspirants like former mayors, deputy mayors, ruling party and opposition leaders in the Council may not be able to contest, if elections are held according to the reservation list.

The government has allegedly used women as a weapon to sideline many aspirants. The list has prompted many to file an objection petition before the court. As per the draft notification issued for 243 wards, General Category candidates and women from General Category can contest in 129 wards.

While BJP leaders termed the move “good” and an opportunity for others, some plan to field their wives in wards reserved for women. According to former Bengaluru in-charge minister R Ramalinga Reddy, the BJP government has not followed guidelines and is sabotaging Congress’ hopeful candidates.

“There are only 65 General Category wards, 49 of them allowed to BJP MLAs. For BTM Layout assembly segment, which I represent, out of 8 wards, 7 are reserved for women. All wards in Gandhinagar segment are reserved for women. The BJP did this so that agitated leaders drag the matter to court and delay the elections.” M Shivaraju, who petitioned the Supreme Court for BBMP elections, said,

“Shankar Mutt ward is reserved for SC, and I hold Minister K Gopalaiah responsible for attempting to end my political career. Many leaders have no choice except to challenge the list in court.” Former mayor G Padmavathi held MLA S Suresh Kumar responsible for reserving Prakash Nagar ward for Backward Class A (Women) to spoil her career. “SC, ST and other reservations are done based on the followers loitering at the BJP MLA’s house,” she alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP BBMP polls
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp