BBMP polls: Aspirants take quota issue to court

Mohammed Yacoob and Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government’s ward reservation list has run into rough weather, as many BBMP aspirants like former mayors, deputy mayors, ruling party and opposition leaders in the Council may not be able to contest, if elections are held according to the reservation list.

The government has allegedly used women as a weapon to sideline many aspirants. The list has prompted many to file an objection petition before the court. As per the draft notification issued for 243 wards, General Category candidates and women from General Category can contest in 129 wards.

While BJP leaders termed the move “good” and an opportunity for others, some plan to field their wives in wards reserved for women. According to former Bengaluru in-charge minister R Ramalinga Reddy, the BJP government has not followed guidelines and is sabotaging Congress’ hopeful candidates.

“There are only 65 General Category wards, 49 of them allowed to BJP MLAs. For BTM Layout assembly segment, which I represent, out of 8 wards, 7 are reserved for women. All wards in Gandhinagar segment are reserved for women. The BJP did this so that agitated leaders drag the matter to court and delay the elections.” M Shivaraju, who petitioned the Supreme Court for BBMP elections, said,

“Shankar Mutt ward is reserved for SC, and I hold Minister K Gopalaiah responsible for attempting to end my political career. Many leaders have no choice except to challenge the list in court.” Former mayor G Padmavathi held MLA S Suresh Kumar responsible for reserving Prakash Nagar ward for Backward Class A (Women) to spoil her career. “SC, ST and other reservations are done based on the followers loitering at the BJP MLA’s house,” she alleged.

