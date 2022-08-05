Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid cases cross 2k mark in Karnataka, spike due to Omicron variants

Covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 2,000-mark and touched 2,136, including 1,584 in Bengaluru, while Covid clusters bulged to 21 in the state capital on Wednesday.

Published: 05th August 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Four syringes and a screen displaying the word 'Omicron', the name of the new covid 19 variant.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the 2,000-mark and touched 2,136, including 1,584 in Bengaluru, while Covid clusters bulged to 21 in the state capital on Wednesday. Covid Technical Advisory Committee head Dr MK Sudarshan told TNIE that the rise in cases is because of variants of Omicron which are more infective, and also attributed it to increased testing and non-compliance of Covid protocol by the public.

However, since these variants of Omicron are less pathogenic, there are fewer deaths and low hospitalisation, Dr Sudarshan said, reiterating that this was still not the fourth wave as the World Health Organisation is yet to notify a new Variant of Concern (VoC).

Sources in the health department said that cloudy weather with low temperatures, which is congenial for transmission of the virus, is another reason for the rise in caseload. Since the vaccination coverage has improved now, deaths and hospitalisation have reduced too, they added.

Recently, genome sequencing reports of 348 RT-PCR samples (whose CT levels were less than 25) sent from July 22-31 indicated the presence of Omicron and its sub-lineages BA2 (174 samples), BA1.1.529 (85 samples), BA5 (79 samples), BA4 (8 samples), BA3 (2 samples).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid cases Karnataka Omicron COVID 19
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp