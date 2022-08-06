270 lawyers keen on buying BDA flats on outskirts

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flats built by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) at Kanminike and Kommaghatta, which had few takers due to the distance factor, are set to find buyers as lawyers have evinced a keen interest to buy them in bulk. This follows a visit facilitated by BDA for 270 lawyers on Saturday (July 30) to showcase the houses built by it.

A senior BDA official told The New Indian Express that more than half of those who visited the flats were keen on purchasing them. “They are keen on buying at least 150 flats and we are presently negotiating the discount to be offered. The Hunnigere villa project (near Magadi Road) comprising 3-BHK and 4-BHK houses are being considered by senior advocates. While the lawyers want a 10 per cent discount, BDA had intended on offering a 5% discount. Talks are still on to arrive at a consensus,” he said. BDA will have to take the approval from its Board and the government before going ahead with it.

2BHK flats at Kanminike and Kommaghatta are presently sold at two different rates due to Vaastu demands made by public. “A North-facing house costs Rs 25 lakh while a South-facing house is available at Rs 26.5 lakh. The villas are 3-BHK and 4-BHK and the cost ranges between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 1.1 lakh,” he added. Advocates Association president Vivek Subbareddy told TNIE that high-quality flats constructed by a government organisation was the clinching factor.

“We found them to be of exceptional quality. The rates are competitive. A 3-BHK flat in Kanminike for Rs 40 lakh is something one cannot get elsewhere as on date,” he said. He hastened to add that the private building mafia was trying to derail the proposal.

The Association would be entering into tie-ups with Karnataka Bank, Nyayamitra Bank (only for advocates) and SBI in connection with loans for the purpose, Reddy said. “We are looking at a good discount from the government and the BDA is also ready to offer us the discount,” he added.

BENGALURU: Flats built by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) at Kanminike and Kommaghatta, which had few takers due to the distance factor, are set to find buyers as lawyers have evinced a keen interest to buy them in bulk. This follows a visit facilitated by BDA for 270 lawyers on Saturday (July 30) to showcase the houses built by it. A senior BDA official told The New Indian Express that more than half of those who visited the flats were keen on purchasing them. “They are keen on buying at least 150 flats and we are presently negotiating the discount to be offered. The Hunnigere villa project (near Magadi Road) comprising 3-BHK and 4-BHK houses are being considered by senior advocates. While the lawyers want a 10 per cent discount, BDA had intended on offering a 5% discount. Talks are still on to arrive at a consensus,” he said. BDA will have to take the approval from its Board and the government before going ahead with it. 2BHK flats at Kanminike and Kommaghatta are presently sold at two different rates due to Vaastu demands made by public. “A North-facing house costs Rs 25 lakh while a South-facing house is available at Rs 26.5 lakh. The villas are 3-BHK and 4-BHK and the cost ranges between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 1.1 lakh,” he added. Advocates Association president Vivek Subbareddy told TNIE that high-quality flats constructed by a government organisation was the clinching factor. “We found them to be of exceptional quality. The rates are competitive. A 3-BHK flat in Kanminike for Rs 40 lakh is something one cannot get elsewhere as on date,” he said. He hastened to add that the private building mafia was trying to derail the proposal. The Association would be entering into tie-ups with Karnataka Bank, Nyayamitra Bank (only for advocates) and SBI in connection with loans for the purpose, Reddy said. “We are looking at a good discount from the government and the BDA is also ready to offer us the discount,” he added.