Home Cities Bengaluru

270 lawyers keen on buying BDA flats on outskirts

This follows a visit facilitated by BDA for 270 lawyers on Saturday (July 30) to showcase the houses built by it.

Published: 06th August 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

real estate, apartments, buildings

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flats built by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) at Kanminike and Kommaghatta, which had few takers due to the distance factor, are set to find buyers as lawyers have evinced a keen interest to buy them in bulk. This follows a visit facilitated by BDA for 270 lawyers on Saturday (July 30) to showcase the houses built by it.

A senior BDA official told The New Indian Express that more than half of those who visited the flats were keen on purchasing them. “They are keen on buying at least 150 flats and we are presently negotiating the discount to be offered. The Hunnigere villa project (near Magadi Road) comprising 3-BHK and 4-BHK houses are being considered by senior advocates. While the lawyers want a 10 per cent discount, BDA had intended on offering a 5% discount. Talks are still on to arrive at a consensus,” he said. BDA will have to take the approval from its Board and the government before going ahead with it.

2BHK flats at Kanminike and Kommaghatta are presently sold at two different rates due to Vaastu demands made by public. “A North-facing house costs Rs 25 lakh while a South-facing house is available at Rs 26.5 lakh. The villas are 3-BHK and 4-BHK and the cost ranges between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 1.1 lakh,” he added. Advocates Association president Vivek Subbareddy told TNIE that high-quality flats constructed by a government organisation was the clinching factor.

“We found them to be of exceptional quality. The rates are competitive. A 3-BHK flat in Kanminike for Rs 40 lakh is something one cannot get elsewhere as on date,” he said. He hastened to add that the private building mafia was trying to derail the proposal.

The Association would be entering into tie-ups with Karnataka Bank, Nyayamitra Bank (only for advocates) and SBI in connection with loans for the purpose, Reddy said. “We are looking at a good discount from the government and the BDA is also ready to offer us the discount,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp