Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru schools allege harassment over non-payment of loans, seek govt’s intervention

Several Bengaluru schools have raised allegations of harassment by an NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company), for non-payment of loans as they have been affected by the pandemic. 

Published: 06th August 2022 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

classroom-desks-schools-students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several Bengaluru schools have raised allegations of harassment by an NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company), for non-payment of loans as they have been affected by the pandemic. 
While two schools have come forward with allegations, they say that multiple schools, especially in Devanahalli and Anekal taluks, have been suffering from continuous harassment from Bengaluru-based NBFC Varthana Finance, a school loan provider, also known as Thirumeni Finance. 

Principal of SK Public School, Ajjappa said, “There are several schools like ours, that have taken loans before the pandemic, but due to the lockdowns, classes have moved online and there has been a drop in student enrolment. This has led to a fall in the school fees collection. Due to this, we have been unable to keep up the monthly payments.” Another school, part of St Mary’s Educational Society, has written a letter to the Karnataka Associated Management of Schools (KAMS) on the harassment faced by them. 

Following non-payment of loans, the NBFC had attempted to auction the mortgaged land, but it failed to attract buyers. KAMS has written to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking his involvement by convening a meeting with the private loan companies and also to ensure protection of the educational institutions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru schools
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp