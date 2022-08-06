Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna on Nov 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with the Karnataka Ratna on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1. This was announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the inauguration of the 212th Lalbagh flower show on Friday, which is being held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. The theme for this year’s show is on Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth. The Rajkumar family attended the inauguration.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, the CM said a committee will be formed to look into the preparation for the Karnataka Ratna event and Dr Rajkumar’s family will be invited. The CM also released the poster for the much-anticipated movie, Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Gandadag Gudi, on

the occasion.

Speaking about the show he said, “The flower show is being organised at Lalbagh since 1922. This time, the show is coinciding with the Amrith Mahostav (75 years of Independence). The ten-day flow show is dedicated to Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth.” Puneeth’s elder brother Shivrajkumar, who lit the torch in memory of Puneeth, lauded the efforts of officials for making a replica of the Gajanuru farmhouse of Dr Rajkumar, and Shakthi Dhama, a rehabilitation centre for women set up by Puneeth.

BENGALURU: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with the Karnataka Ratna on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1. This was announced by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the inauguration of the 212th Lalbagh flower show on Friday, which is being held after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. The theme for this year’s show is on Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth. The Rajkumar family attended the inauguration. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, the CM said a committee will be formed to look into the preparation for the Karnataka Ratna event and Dr Rajkumar’s family will be invited. The CM also released the poster for the much-anticipated movie, Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer Gandadag Gudi, on the occasion. Speaking about the show he said, “The flower show is being organised at Lalbagh since 1922. This time, the show is coinciding with the Amrith Mahostav (75 years of Independence). The ten-day flow show is dedicated to Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth.” Puneeth’s elder brother Shivrajkumar, who lit the torch in memory of Puneeth, lauded the efforts of officials for making a replica of the Gajanuru farmhouse of Dr Rajkumar, and Shakthi Dhama, a rehabilitation centre for women set up by Puneeth.