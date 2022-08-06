The reign of Ragi

Baked Ragi Chakli
By Dheekshitha AS
Ingredients
- Ragi flour: 1 cup
- Rice flour: 1 cup
- Wheat flour: 1 cup
- Gram flour: 1 cup
- Sesame seeds: 2 tbsp
- Cumin seeds: 2 tbsp
- Salt as per taste
- Chilli powder: 2 tbsp
- Butter: 2 tbsp
- Oil: 1/2 litre
Method
- Dry-roast ragi flour and rice flour in a pan for five minutes and let it cool. Transfer it into a bowl and add wheat flour, gram flour, sesame seeds, and cumin seeds.
- To the mix, add chilli powder, salt and butter. Pour the required amount of water and knead it into soft dough. Set it aside for 20 minutes.
- Take the chakli-making disc and coat it with oil. Fill in the dough and squeeze it into medium-sized strips.
- Deep-fry the chakli using oil until it attains the golden-brown colour.
- Let it cool for 10 minutes, and enjoy your crispy treat.
Ragi Apple Halwa
By Shanta S
Ingredients
- Ragi flour: 1 cup
- Apple: 1, grated
- Jaggery: 1/3 cup
- Ghee: 1 tbsp
- Thin apple slices for garnish
Method
- Add ghee to a pan and sauté the ragi flour for a minute. Then add two cups of water and boil it for two minutes until there are no lumps.
- Add the grated apple and jaggery. Stir continuously until it thickens.
- Turn off the heat and pour the mixture into a desired mould coated with ghee. Refrigerate for an hour, garnish and serve.
Ragi Soup
By Ram S
Ingredients
- Ragi flour: 1 cup
- Ghee/melted butter: 4 tbsp
- Cinnamon stick: 1
- Bay leaf: 1
- Ginger: 1 tbsp, finely chopped
- Garlic: 1 tbsp, finely chopped
- Green chilli: 1 tbsp, finely chopped
- Carrots, beans, cabbage, peas or any vegetables of choice: 1/2 cup each
- Cornflour: 2 tbsp
- Salt as per taste
- Black pepper powder: 1 tsp
- Finely chopped coriander leaves and spring onion for garnish: 1 tsp
Method
- Make a paste with ragi flour and hot water. Set it aside.
- In a pan, add ghee, cinnamon stick, bay leaf, ginger, garlic and green chillies. Sauté for 3-4 minutes over medium heat.
- Add the vegetables and stir for 2-3 minutes till the vegetables turn crunchy. Cook for longer if you want them soft. Add four cups of water and let it simmer for five minutes. Then add the ragi paste. Stir until the paste is mixed well and let it boil for 10 minutes over medium to low heat.
- Pour corn flour mixed with water. Add salt and black pepper powder. Stir continuously until it thickens. Turn off the heat, garnish and serve.