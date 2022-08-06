Home Cities Bengaluru

The reign of Ragi

Dry-roast ragi flour and rice flour in a pan for five minutes and let it cool. Transfer it into a bowl and add wheat flour, gram flour, sesame seeds, and cumin seeds.

Published: 06th August 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Baked Ragi Chakli
By Dheekshitha AS 

Ingredients

  • Ragi flour: 1 cup
  • Rice flour: 1 cup  
  • Wheat flour: 1 cup 
  • Gram flour: 1 cup
  • Sesame seeds: 2 tbsp  
  • Cumin seeds: 2 tbsp
  • Salt as per taste
  • Chilli powder: 2 tbsp 
  • Butter: 2 tbsp  
  • Oil: 1/2 litre

Method

  •  Dry-roast ragi flour and rice flour in a pan for five minutes and let it cool. Transfer it into a bowl and add wheat flour, gram flour, sesame seeds, and cumin seeds.  
  • To the mix, add chilli powder, salt and butter. Pour the required amount of water and knead it into soft dough. Set it aside for 20 minutes.  
  • Take the chakli-making disc and coat it with oil. Fill in the dough and squeeze it into medium-sized strips.  
  • Deep-fry the chakli using oil until it attains the golden-brown colour.
  • Let it cool for 10 minutes, and enjoy your crispy treat.

Ragi Apple Halwa
By Shanta S

Ingredients 

  •  Ragi flour: 1 cup
  •  Apple: 1, grated
  •  Jaggery: 1/3 cup
  •  Ghee: 1 tbsp
  •  Thin apple slices for garnish 

Method

  • Add ghee to a pan and sauté the ragi flour for a minute. Then add two cups of water and boil it for two minutes until there are no lumps.  
  • Add the grated apple and jaggery. Stir continuously until it thickens. 
  • Turn off the heat and pour the mixture into a desired mould coated with ghee. Refrigerate for an hour, garnish and serve. 

Ragi Soup
By Ram S

Ingredients

  • Ragi flour: 1 cup 
  • Ghee/melted butter: 4 tbsp 
  • Cinnamon stick: 1 
  • Bay leaf: 1 
  • Ginger: 1 tbsp, finely chopped  
  • Garlic: 1 tbsp, finely chopped
  • Green chilli: 1 tbsp, finely chopped  
  • Carrots, beans, cabbage, peas or any vegetables of choice: 1/2 cup each 
  • Cornflour: 2 tbsp 
  • Salt as per taste 
  • Black pepper powder: 1 tsp 
  • Finely chopped coriander leaves and spring onion for garnish: 1 tsp

Method

  • Make a paste with ragi flour and hot water. Set it aside. 
  • In a pan, add ghee, cinnamon stick, bay leaf, ginger, garlic and green chillies. Sauté for 3-4 minutes over medium heat. 
  • Add the vegetables and stir for 2-3 minutes till the vegetables turn crunchy. Cook for longer if you want them soft. Add four cups of water and let it simmer for five minutes. Then add the ragi paste. Stir until the paste is mixed well and let it boil for 10 minutes over medium to low heat. 
  • Pour corn flour mixed with water. Add salt and black pepper powder. Stir continuously until it thickens. Turn off the heat, garnish and serve.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp