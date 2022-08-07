Bengaluru reports wall collapse in three separate areas as incessant rains lashesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With incessant rainfall lashing the city, incidents of wall collapse are being reported from various places. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that a dilapidated building collapsed in Mamulpet near Avenue Road at 4 am on Saturday. The building collapsed as it was not maintained properly, he said.

The building which collapsed on Avenue Road on

Saturday. (Photo | Vinod kumar T, EPS)

In another incident, a portion of a wall at K R Market’s waste processing unit also gave way due to the same reason. Another incident of wall collapse was reported in Ward No. 143 in Chickpet in Yarappa Reddy Layout. No casualties were reported in all three incidents. In K R Market, Girinath admitted that the waste processing unit was in shambles and needed urgent repair. He said the biogas unit was not working and leachate were flowing out of the toilets. Since there was no proper facility in place, people continued to dump waste.

The BBMP chief said they were working with Smart City Limited on addressing the issue by providing push carts, waste collection facilities and constructing new facilities. He said the civic body was also working on relocating the biogas plant from K R Market to some other place.

When asked about arrangements for Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, Girinath said he would discuss the matter with experts and then take a decision. Asked whether it will be similar to that of last year - when one idol per ward was permitted - Girinath said the matter will be looked into. He however asserted that guidelines of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and National Green Tribunal (NGT) banning idols made of Plaster of Paris and toxic paints will be followed. Guidelines on idol immersion- using mobile immersion facilities and buckets at home - will also be followed.

