Home Cities Bengaluru

Centre flags drop in Covid testing in Karnataka, rise in cases

The official admitted that Bengaluru Rural being listed in both categories is a cause for concern as the region had done well in vaccination and testing.

Published: 07th August 2022 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking note of the rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has shot off a letter to the state health department saying that testing has come down in seven districts and cases have shot up in 24 districts in a span of one week.  The ministry has referred to cases rising in the week ending August 24 as compared to the week ending July 28.

Interestingly, while Bengaluru Rural is listed in both categories, Bengaluru Urban is not on the list. An official in the state health department said, “Bengaluru contributes to 90-95 per cent of the caseload. But it does not figure out because, despite the testing target being met, cases are rising. This is due to the floating population, change in weather conditions and lesser cases reaching hospitals.”

The official admitted that Bengaluru Rural being listed in both categories is a cause for concern as the region had done well in vaccination and testing. Also, since many staying in Bengaluru Rural come to urban areas for work or travel overseas, more caution will now have to be exercised here, when compared to Bengaluru Urban jurisdiction.

In the letter addressed by Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to the Principal Secretary of the department T K Anil Kumar, he stated: “Karnataka has been reporting higher average daily new cases since the past one month (1,355 average cases per day), with a high of 1,992 cases reported on August 5. The state contributes to 10.1 per cent of India’s weekly new cases during the same period. It has recorded 1.28 times increase in average daily new cases from 1,435 to 1,837 and the positivity rate has increased from 5.30 per cent to 6.28 per cent.

The ministry listed - Chikkamagaluru, Bagalkote, Koppal, Ramanagara, Haveri, Kalaburgi and Bengaluru Rural where testing has dropped. It listed Mysuru, Belagavi, Hassan, Bengaluru Rural, Kalaburgi, Tumakuru, Mandya, Ballari, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Bagalkote, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Chamarajanagara, Davangere, Bidar, Udupi, Haveri, Koppal, Chikkamagaluru, Gadag, Chitradurga and Ramanagara - where cases have increased by 1.03-2.88 times.

A state health department official reacted: “Karnataka’s testing target set by Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) is 30,000, but 28,000- 29,000 are being done. In some districts, testing is not being done for all but is limited to hospitals. The rise in cases is because of the Omicron variant. We had expected a fourth wave to hit and this could be it. But we do not want to create panic or alarm as cases reaching hospitals are fewer. People are reporting body ache, cold and fever.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Cases] Risisng Testing Vaccine Pandmeic Coronavirus Bengaluru Urban Bengaluru Rural Omicron
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp