Home Cities Bengaluru

NEP promotes unscientific thinking: Astrophysicist Prof Prajval Shastri

Technology empowers us to change the world, natural science predicts its impacts, social science illuminates our motives.

Published: 07th August 2022 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

National education policy, NEP

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several citizens, scientists, researchers and students took part in the 6th edition of India March for Science held to protest against the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday.  

“Parts of NEP in Karnataka promote unscientific thinking. There is a worldwide concern for a lack of evidence-based thinking in shaping public policies, a lack of support for sciences and rising inequities in access to science. We must seriously ask why despite the wide embrace of technology by our society today at all levels, there is not a concomitant internalisation of the underlying science. Why unscientific thinking is prevalent among highly-educated citizens including scientists,” said astrophysicist Prof Prajval Shastri.

Prof Sharad Lele, a researcher and fellow at Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment, pointed out that the need to address environmental problems almost always came from a point of pseudoscience. “Promoting planting of trees as the solution for all problems, including drying up of rivers, is one example. We must carefully understand the natural science and social science dimensions of environmental problems."

"Technology empowers us to change the world, natural science predicts its impacts, social science illuminates our motives. But only an ethical framework tells us whether and how we should change,” he said.

The promotion of Ayurveda was also brought up, with Dr Sudha Kamath, president of the Medical Service Centre, Karnataka, saying it was a matter of concern that the government allowed those with a degree in Ayurvedic Surgery to practice modern surgery, with no training in modern surgical methods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India March Science Protest National Education Policy 2020 Freedom Park Ayurveda
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp