NEP promotes unscientific thinking: Astrophysicist Prof Prajval Shastri

BENGALURU: Several citizens, scientists, researchers and students took part in the 6th edition of India March for Science held to protest against the implementation of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“Parts of NEP in Karnataka promote unscientific thinking. There is a worldwide concern for a lack of evidence-based thinking in shaping public policies, a lack of support for sciences and rising inequities in access to science. We must seriously ask why despite the wide embrace of technology by our society today at all levels, there is not a concomitant internalisation of the underlying science. Why unscientific thinking is prevalent among highly-educated citizens including scientists,” said astrophysicist Prof Prajval Shastri.

Prof Sharad Lele, a researcher and fellow at Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment, pointed out that the need to address environmental problems almost always came from a point of pseudoscience. “Promoting planting of trees as the solution for all problems, including drying up of rivers, is one example. We must carefully understand the natural science and social science dimensions of environmental problems."

"Technology empowers us to change the world, natural science predicts its impacts, social science illuminates our motives. But only an ethical framework tells us whether and how we should change,” he said.

The promotion of Ayurveda was also brought up, with Dr Sudha Kamath, president of the Medical Service Centre, Karnataka, saying it was a matter of concern that the government allowed those with a degree in Ayurvedic Surgery to practice modern surgery, with no training in modern surgical methods.

