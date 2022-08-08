Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru International Short Film Festival: Short films, big impact

With 250 short films selected from over 90 countries, the ongoing Bengaluru International Short Film Festival 2022 offers two new categories on women-centric movies, and disabilities

Published: 08th August 2022 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 02:31 AM   |  A+A-

A still from A Little Someone

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Brevity, experimentation and different varieties of storytelling in the visual medium often grips the audience quicker. Bengalureans are watching some of the best films in the 12th edition of the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) which will continue till August 14.

The film festival has also cut into the hybrid format, where OTT screenings are already going on since August 4. Screenings will take place in theatres at Suchitra and Goethe-Institut Max Mueller Bhavan from August 11 to 14.

The festival is dedicated to master filmmaker Satyajit Ray to celebrate the Oscar-winning director’s birth centenary, as the poster of Pather Panchali pays homage to his legacy. More than 3,000 submissions poured in for the prestigious festival from across 90 countries, of which around 250 films have been shortlisted. Among the directors, 23 per cent are women.

The platform has been coveted by young and amateur filmmakers to make a mark in the hearts and minds of discerning audiences, and more importantly, mingle with the achievers of the field, to absorb constructive criticism and feedback. BISFF has come a long way in identifying and nurturing young and talented filmmakers. “It’s been a good reception.

A still from The Salon

During the pandemic, we thought about online screenings, and realised that we also have a great following there too. In the first year of the pandemic, we saw 50,000 hits per day, and last year, it multiplied to 2 lakh,” says Anand Varadaraj, festival director, BISFF. The festival has come up with two new categories – Let’s Intrude which is about films on physical and mental disabilities, and Women Cinema which focuses on cinema filmmakers, to promote more women filmmakers into the industry.

“BISFF is back in theatres this year after a twoyear hiatus. I love the energy that film festivals bring for filmmakers. The audience will also receive a free NFT from the festival,” says Varadaraj. In 2020, BISFF was recognised as an Oscar Academy Qualifying Festival for Short Films.

“BISFF, which has grown over a decade into an international event that Bengaluru can proudly own, has built a fellowship and network of short film enthusiasts and experts from around the world. The online structure has helped us create more inclusive spaces for new ideas and imagination,” says Prakash Belawadi, actor, director, and mentor, BISFF.

NOW SHOWING
280 Days
A Box of Cuban Cigars
A Coconut Tree
A Day Under the Sky
An Irish Goodbye
The Salon

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru International Short Film Festival OTT Film festival
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp