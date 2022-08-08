Resident welfare associations in Bengaluru for unmanned transit system

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With 16 trains set to start or terminate at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli from Wednesday (August 10) and a big number to be shifted here in future, the narrow roads and insufficient bridges here could pose a major problem for passengers as well as congest the locality completely.

Bearing this in mind, a federation of 25 resident welfare associations (RWAs) of North East Bengaluru has proposed a new mode of connectivity popular in Europe -- Automated Guideway Transit System (AGTS). The Eshanya Bengalurina Nagarika Kalyana Mahavedike arrived at the solution under the guidance of Professor Dr Ashish Verma, convener of Sustainable Transport Lab at the Indian Institute of Science.

Among the four solutions it has provided is the Automated Guideway Transit System (AGTS). Murali Simhadri, president of the Mahavedike, told TNIE, “AGTS comprises unmanned trains that can run short distances, either overground or underground. They can link SMVT with the existing Purple Line as well as the proposed Blue Line of Namma Metro. Connectivity can be established to Kasturinagar Metro Station as well as Swami Vivekananda Metro Station.” (see pic) This would be far more economical than the travelator concept being proposed for pedestrians. The rotary flyover at Maruthi Sevanagar would not solve connectivity problems, he added. Japan, Dubai, Shanghai and Amsterdam are among cities operating this successfully, said Sujith Sajan, who represents the Fraser Town RWA.

The Mahavedike has already approached Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Urban Development Department, Railways and is set to meet the chief secretary shortly. The proposal was submitted to the Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager’s office, and will be presented to the chief secretary and transport stakeholders on August 9. Mahavedike Organising Secretary Muniraj Sriramalu, said,

“Running commuter rail (MEMU/DEMU) from Yesvantpur to MV Terminal to Karmelaram, KSR Bengaluru to Bengaluru Cantonment to MV Terminal and onwards to Whitefield, are other solutions that could help public enormously.” Mahavedike vice-president Kiritappa said, “Passengers need to be issued an advisory to board and deboard at KR Puram Railway Station, as it has better connectivity.”

