Hoax bomb threat: Horrific, tiring experience, says Indigo flyer

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Instead of stepping out of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) at 9.05pm on Sunday, 175 passengers on board the Indigo flight from Jaipur to Bengaluru were finally allowed to leave their flight at 2am Monday.

A young flyer who spoke on condition of anonymity, billed the experience “horrific and tiring”. The availability of just one toilet for all passengers after landing was particularly trying, he felt.



“After the flight landed almost on schedule, the Flight Captain appeared before the passengers and said that sabotage was suspected, so the flight would be isolated for some time. The flight was steered to a distant spot and we remained on board almost till 11pm,” the Bengaluru resident told TNIE.

In a short time, the toilet at the end of the flight was shut and passengers were barred from using it. “This was a bit of an issue as many had to wait to use the single toilet,” he added. Each passenger was made to write down contact details and address.

“We were allowed to leave the flight in batches of four, after frisking and checking cabin baggage. Our check-in baggage was spread out and we were asked to identify our luggage. That too was checked over and over again,” the passenger said.

They were then put on a bus and taken to the airport via a separate gate. “We were seated in an area for hours. Finally, by 2am, we were allowed to leave the airport with our baggage,” the flyer said.

