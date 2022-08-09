Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka postal circle sells 3.5 lakh tricolours in five days

To a query on why flags made of khadi were not patronised, Kumar said that the Ministry of Textiles had dispatched the polyester flags.

Published: 09th August 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Postal staffers take out a roadshow in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

Karnataka : The Karnataka Postal Circle has received a chunk of defective flags from Surat suppliers and these will be sent back after August 15, said Chief Postmaster General (CPMG) S Rajendra Kumar.
Briefing the media on Monday, Kumar said the circle was on course to sell at least 7.5 lakh flags before August 12. “The sale of flags via post offices commenced on August 3 and 3.5 lakh flags have been sold within five days. So, we are confident of easily selling the rest well before the deadline,” he said.  

To a query on why flags made of khadi were not patronised, Kumar said that the Ministry of Textiles had dispatched the polyester flags. “There was a need to manufacture crores of flags in a short period for the country. Due to paucity of time, polyester material has been chosen. It would take at least a year to ready the flags in Khadi,” he said. The CPMG reiterated that there was no intention to cut into the Khadi business.

Earlier in the day, a roadshow was undertaken in Rajaji Nagar by staff of different levels of the Bengaluru Postal Department, led by Postmaster General L K Dash. Flags were carried by staff with a banner urging the public to observe the Har Ghar Tiranga with India Post.

