Mock tests helped Bengaluru student top JEE, Sathvik shares rank with 23 others

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: One Bengaluru student has bagged the top rank of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2022, sharing the All-India Rank 1 with 23 other students across the country.The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of the JEE Mains 2022 for Paper-1 (B.E./B.Tech) on Monday, with 8,72,432 students registering to write the examinations.

Boya Haren Sathvik, from Narayana Olympiad School, Bengaluru, scored 100 percentile in the examination, getting All-India Rank 1, as well as the first rank in Karnataka. He is the sole student from Karnataka who shares the ranking with 23 other students who also scored 100 percentile.

“I had taken a lot of mock tests to get into the flow of the examination, especially as it was a computer-based examination. I focused a lot on Physics and Chemistry,” he told TNIE. He hopes to get into IIT-Bombay and pursue Computer Science, and is also planning to write JEE Advanced. He scored 100 in Physics and Mathematics, and 98.98 in Chemistry.

Sathvik is also one of four OBC-NCL category students to score 100 percentile in the country. Meanwhile, according to statistics put out by NTA, Pavitra Gupta is Karnataka’s female topper with a percentile of 99.94. Karnataka student Tanmay Gejapati is the all-India topper in the Scheduled Tribe category, also with a percentile of 99.94.

Two Common Entrance Test (CET) toppers Apoorv Tandon from National Public School and Shishir R K from Narayana E-Techno School, are in the top 100 ranking, with Shishir getting AIR 56 and Apoorv getting AIR 71.

KEA PAPER VERIFICATION SUBJECT TO COURT ORDERS

Bengaluru: Hearing petitions filed by Common Entrance Test (CET) repeat students challenging the Karnataka Examination Authority for not considering their pre-university marks before determining the final rankings, the Karnataka High Court on Monday made it clear that the document verification being done by the authority will be subject to further orders of this court. Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed the order and adjourned further hearing to August 18. The petitioners are contending that the non-consideration of 50 per cent of PU marks while notifying the ranking list was a violation of CET-2006 Admission Rules. For freshers, the KEA took into account the 50 per cent PU marks obtained in the PU examination held in 2021-22 and 50 per cent of CET-2022. Around 24,000 repeaters appeared for the test in 2022 and have been protesting for the marks not being added in the rank list. Last year, the state government decided that CET rankings will be given on the basis of the CET score only for repeaters as they did not write the board exams due to Covid-19.

