KMF employees can be tried under corruption Act: Karnataka HC

The ACB had registered a case against Reddy when he was General Manager of Nandini Milk Products, on November 23, 2021 for offences punishable under Section 13(1)(b) read with 13(2) of the Act.

Published: 10th August 2022

Karnataka High Court.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Reiterating that employees of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) are also public servants and come under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition filed by V Krishna Reddy, Managing Director of Nandini Milk Products, a unit of KMF, challenging a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) charging him with amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income.

The ACB had registered a case against Reddy when he was General Manager of Nandini Milk Products, on November 23, 2021 for offences punishable under Section 13(1)(b) read with 13(2) of the Act. His house and property were searched and investigation is in progress. Meanwhile, Reddy moved the court on the ground that employees of KMF are not public servants as defined under the Act and the crime registered by the ACB is beyond its jurisdiction.

