Winning strokes

Published: 10th August 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KSCA ‘A’ team pulled off a victory in the Yokohama Inter-Club badminton tournament, handing HBCC a 3-0 drubbing at the KSCA Badminton hall. The tournament was inaugurated by KSCA president and member of India’s 1983 World Cup winning squad Roger Binny and BWF World championship bronze medalist Sai Praneeth recently. KSCA honorary secretary Santosh Menon, and its vice-president J Abhiram were also present on the occasion.

KSCA ‘A’ defeated Bowring Institute while Gymkhana Club beat Century Club, and Canara Union was done and dusted by Koramangala Club. The City Institute got the better of Malleshwaram Club in the first round of the top half. For the bottom half of the pre-quarterfinal matches, HBCC beat Mahalakshmi Layout Club, KSCA ‘B’ defeated RMV, Sadashivanagar Club crushed Reliance Club, and Vijayanagar Club beat KBA Club House.

Sitting L to R: Sunil HB, Swaroop KP, NN Yuvaraj, Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Ananth B,
Rajendra. Standing L to R: Sadashiv J Karanth, Kumar Selvaraj S, Srivardhan TR,
Najeeb Kunil, Ajay Agarwal, Nitin P, HN Ravindra, Vrushank KM

Four teams from each half of the pre-quarterfinal made it to the last eight for the finals. Pitted against Gymkhana Club, KSCA ‘A’ trumphed while City Institute prevailed over Koramangala Club. HBCC defeated KSCA ‘B’ and Vijayanagar Club’s juggernaut was stopped by Sadashivanagar Club, who made it to the finals.

In the semi-finals, KSCA outclassed City Institute while HBCC beat Sadashivanagar Club. In the final, HBCC were vanquished by KSCA by a 0-3 margin, who has also set an all-time record by winning against their opponents without losing a single game. The 2008 and 2011 national badminton men’s singles champion, Arvind Bhat was the special guest for the final and presented the awards.

