Home Cities Bengaluru

Beating functional bowel disease

This problem can start due to dietary factors, changes in the microbiome or even stressful events

Published: 11th August 2022 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Naresh Bhat
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Functional gastrointestinal disorders (FGID) are characterised by persistent gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms. Many suffer due to lack of relief from standard prescriptions. Over 40 per cent of the patients coming to the GI OPD are diagnosed with FGID.

Why does FGID occur?
Symptoms originate in the GI tract, but no structural or biochemical abnormalities are observed. Medical tests are normal. The keywords used to describe them are visceral hypersensitivity and Gut Brain Axis disorders as these symptoms, though originate in the gut, are modulated by signals from the brain to the nerves in the gut. There is an interplay of the gut motility, microbiome, nerve transmitters in the GI tract and perception in the brain.

So, the problem can start due to dietary factors or stressful events. Two of the most common types of FGID are Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Functional Dyspepsia (FD). IBS is a group of symptoms that can affect the digestive system, causing pain in the abdomen, change in bowel habits, and bloating. The challenge is to exclude sinister diseases like cancer, tuberculosis and Crohn’s disease. People with FD generally have upper abdomen bloating, burning and belching, which is one of the most com mon functional disorders. A diagnosis is done after ensuring that a gastrosco py has excluded ulcer dis ease and stomach cancer.

How is FGID diagnosed?
With routine tests showing negative for those with FGID, these disorders cannot be based on test results. Rome Criteria is used to help diagnose a patient with FGID, and also classify it. The diagnosis is made when a patient’s combination of symptoms and other factors meet the Rome criteria for a specific functional disorder. An experienced doctor usually diagnoses the disorders based on symptoms reported by the patient over six months. These patients may also frequently be affected by migraine, fibromyalgia, pelvic pain and urinary disorders.

Psychosocial aspects
It is important to understand that FGID is not a psychiatric disorder, and largely managed by gastroenterologists. But psychological stress can exacerbate FGID symptoms. There is a bi-directional pathway between the brain and the GI tract, known as the ‘brain gut axis’. It is found that external stressors and emotions or thoughts can affect GI sensation, motility and secretion. In other words, the brain affects the gut. Also, psychosocial disturbances can amplify illness experience and can impair quality of life.

Treatments
The modalities of treatment vary and depend on the symptoms. A sympathetic, patient listening, and understanding the suffering is the first step. Symptomatic therapy for pain, constipation, bloating, nausea and diarrhoea are used. Various neuro- modulators, which modify the signals from the gut and brain, are often the mainstay of therapy. Breathing techniques, biofeedback therapy, yoga and meditation are also beneficial too. Rarely, we need to use relaxation therapy, hypnosis or cognitive behavioural therapy. Around 80-90 per cent of people with FGID have shown excellent relief from their symptoms.

(The writer is chief of gastroenterology, Aster CMI Hospital)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Functional gastrointestinal disorders hypersensitivity
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp