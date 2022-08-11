Chamarajpet police, Muslim leaders hold peace meeting

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after holding a peace meeting with Hindu groups, including the Sanathana Parishad, Srirama Sene and Chamarajapet Nagarikara Okkoota, the police conducted a similar exercise for Muslim leaders and organisations on Wednesday. The peace meetings are being held after confusion arose over the ownership of Idgah grounds in the area and the decision of a section of residents to celebrate the Independence Day there.

The police said they appealed to the leaders to maintain peace during Independence Day celebrations. If law and order is not maintained, action will be taken as per law, the police told the leaders. The meeting was held by DCP, West, Laxman Limbargi, who warned members of both communities against making any provocative speeches.

Members of the Central Muslim Association, which claims to be the custodian of Idgah grounds, told the police that they will ensure peace. “We will cooperate with the police. We all have lived in peace for over 40 years. We appealed to the police to take action against troublemakers. We will cooperate with the Revenue Department in celebrating Independence Day at the grounds,” said Zaheeruddin, General Secretary, Central Muslim Association.

