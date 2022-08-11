Har Ghar Tiranga: Top BBMP officials show the way, buy flags

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath set an example by purchasing flags for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

They purchased flags at Rs 22 each at the Urban Development Department in Vidhana Soudha from Shilpa, Joint Commissioner, East Zone, BBMP, on Wednesday. To launch the initiative at Yelahanka Zone, the two senior officers also purchased flags from BBMP, Zonal Commissioner, Poornima P V. The BBMP officials then distributed the flags to pourakarmikas and senior citizens.

