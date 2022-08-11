Home Cities Bengaluru

Har Ghar Tiranga: Top BBMP officials show the way, buy flags

BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath set an example by purchasing flags for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.   

Published: 11th August 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath buys a flag from Yelahanka Zonal Commissioner Poornima P V on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath set an example by purchasing flags for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.   

They purchased flags at Rs 22 each at the Urban Development Department in Vidhana Soudha from Shilpa, Joint Commissioner, East Zone, BBMP, on Wednesday. To launch the initiative at Yelahanka Zone, the two senior officers also purchased flags from BBMP, Zonal Commissioner, Poornima P V. The BBMP officials then distributed the flags to pourakarmikas and senior citizens. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh Har Ghar Tiranga campaign
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp